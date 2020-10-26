Mizuho Lowers PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNM. Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 629,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,857,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 12,833.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

