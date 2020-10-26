Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $189.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,700.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.00. 4,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,746. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $215.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

