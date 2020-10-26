Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOMO. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.

Momo stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Momo has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Momo by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $17,858,000. Kylin Management LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 960,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Momo by 2,041.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 997,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 951,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

