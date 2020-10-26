MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB opened at $248.00 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average is $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $54,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at $109,093,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.