Morgan Stanley Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $219.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.00.

WSO stock opened at $235.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.52. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 99.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

