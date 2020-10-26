Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $124,723.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,056.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $257,519.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,747 shares of company stock valued at $720,280. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Morphic by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 32.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 326.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. 84 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $878.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

