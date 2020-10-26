MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $26.04 on Monday. MTS Systems has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $502.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 113.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 281,245 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1,116.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 180,842 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,110,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 135,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,259,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

