Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after buying an additional 3,011,997 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after buying an additional 374,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 72,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after buying an additional 149,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.