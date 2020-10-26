Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.04.

Mullen Group stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

