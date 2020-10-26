Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MYGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 843,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 75.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 584,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 103.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 581,899 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 480.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 511,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $6,075,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

