Myriad Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Myriad has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $526.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000221 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,755,171,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

