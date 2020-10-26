Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.18. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 635,859 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth $36,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

