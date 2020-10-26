Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.18. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 635,859 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.79.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.