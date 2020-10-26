Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nantkwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ NK opened at $8.58 on Friday. Nantkwest has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $668,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,228,619. 71.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 341,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

