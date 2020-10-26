National Bank Financial Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$57.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$67.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

