National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. National Bank has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 227,891 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

