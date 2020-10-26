National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NHI opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,541,000 after buying an additional 161,946 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 347,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

