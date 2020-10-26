Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) (ASX:NBI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.52.

