NCR (NCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NCR opened at $22.26 on Monday. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

