NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,114. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.18. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

