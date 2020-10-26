Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NOPMF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.10. 1,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.