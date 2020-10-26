Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOPMF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

