Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,702. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.35 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.99. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,505 shares of company stock valued at $169,179,594 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

