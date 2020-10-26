NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $53,145.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $53,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,329.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

