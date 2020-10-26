NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $53,145.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $53,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,329.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $37.40.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.
