Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $161.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.07. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,722 shares of company stock worth $18,657,974. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nevro by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 49.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

