New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 223,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

