NewYorkCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.51 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $105.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00436167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,738,128,988 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

