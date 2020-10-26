NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NICE from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $228.09 on Friday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $240.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. FMR LLC increased its stake in NICE by 105.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,010,000 after purchasing an additional 279,206 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,813,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 338,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 628.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 210,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

