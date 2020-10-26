Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) EVP Sells $139,393.31 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $64.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $666.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

