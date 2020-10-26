Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NCBS stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,177 shares of company stock valued at $378,673. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

