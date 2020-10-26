Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.30-3.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.721-6.721 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDEKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.30. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

