Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.30-3.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.721-6.721 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDEKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.30. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.08.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.