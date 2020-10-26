Nomura Instinet Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

Nomura Instinet reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays cut shares of GSX Techedu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.77.
Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 335.80 and a beta of -0.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
GSX Techedu Company Profile
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
