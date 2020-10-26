Nomura Instinet Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

Nomura Instinet reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays cut shares of GSX Techedu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 335.80 and a beta of -0.44.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

