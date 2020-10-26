Nord/LB Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) a €63.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:KWS opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a one year high of €74.00 ($87.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €70.72 and a 200-day moving average of €64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F)

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for farmers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds.

