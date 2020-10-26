North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NOA opened at $8.30 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

