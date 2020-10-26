Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) & The Competition Critical Analysis

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05% Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -$52.14 million -7.36 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.39

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 733 2812 2616 95 2.33

Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 215.53%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals competitors beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

