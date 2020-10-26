Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $1.03 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at $107,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

