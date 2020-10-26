NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.30. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

