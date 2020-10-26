Novartis (NVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

