NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCNA shares. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist began coverage on NuCana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 24.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NuCana by 2,256.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,953. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

