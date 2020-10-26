Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nucor by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.