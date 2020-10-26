Numeraire One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.24 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $88.59 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $26.34 or 0.00199779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.74 or 0.04549615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00292330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,976,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,363,794 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

