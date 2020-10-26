NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.19.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $542.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

