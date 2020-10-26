OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of OCFC opened at $16.87 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 420,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

