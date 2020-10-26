ODUWA (OWC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,775.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $6,775.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003352 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,959.90 or 0.99947659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001226 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00126884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

