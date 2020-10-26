OKB (OKB) Price Hits $4.68 on Top Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One OKB token can now be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00035524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $280.97 million and $37.97 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.74 or 0.04549615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00292330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

