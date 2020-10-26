Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $200.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $207.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

