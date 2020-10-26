Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Olin stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Olin by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Olin by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.



Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

