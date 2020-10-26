Omni Price Hits $3.81 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00028872 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Cryptohub and Bittrex. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $442,358.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00436167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,083 coins and its circulating supply is 562,767 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

