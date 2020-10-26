Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ONTO opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.95 million.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

