Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) versus Nelnet (NASDAQ:NNI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Open Lending and Nelnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Lending N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A Nelnet $1.78 billion 1.43 $141.80 million N/A N/A

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Open Lending.

Risk & Volatility

Open Lending has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nelnet has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Open Lending and Nelnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Lending 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Open Lending currently has a consensus price target of $27.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.03%. Nelnet has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.45%. Given Open Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Open Lending is more favorable than Nelnet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Open Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Nelnet shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Open Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Nelnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Open Lending and Nelnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Lending N/A -311.73% -6.62% Nelnet 7.25% 6.23% 0.63%

Summary

Nelnet beats Open Lending on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients. This segment also provides student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels. The Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment offers financial management services; assistance with financial needs assessment; school information system software that automates administrative processes; professional development and educational instruction services; and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. It also offers technology and payments services, including electronic transfer and credit card processing, reporting, billing and invoicing, mobile and virtual terminal solutions, and specialized integrations to business software; and mobile first technology focused on increasing engagement, online giving, and communication for church and not-for-profit customers. Its Communications segment fiber optic service to homes and businesses for internet, television, and telephone services. Its data services include high-speed internet access; telephone services comprise local and long distance telephone service, hostedPBX services, and other services. Its Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

