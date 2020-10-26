Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of CHD opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after buying an additional 610,352 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,607,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,947,000 after buying an additional 252,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

